Jenna Bush Hager says she never wears underwear

‘It makes a more pretty silhouette!’ daughter of former US president said

Laura Hampson
Thursday 17 November 2022 08:22
Jenna Bush Hager reveals moment King Charles received call about Queen's ill health

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed that she “never” wears underwear as going commando creates a “pretty silhouette”.

The daughter of former US president George W Bush made the confession on her talk show, Today with Hoda and Jenna, on Wednesday (16 November).

The 40-year-old’s co-host Hoda Kotb, 58, said that the pair had to share a dressing room ahead of the live show that morning, which is when Kotb noticed Bush Hager wasn’t wearing any underwear.

“I just had a little shock with it,” Kotb joked, adding that she and Bush Hager already know “a lot about each other”.

Bush Hager defended her decision, saying that wearing no underwear “makes a more pretty silhouette!”.

Recommended

“I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” she continued, before jokingly scolding Kotb for exposing her secret.

“You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here! I’m sure my mum has never been more proud.”

Earlier this year Bush Hager revealed she was present when the Queen Consort and King Charles III received news about the Queen.

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed she often goes sans underwear

(Getty)

Bush Hager revealed that she arrived in Scotland on 7 September to interview Camilla about her book club.

“The next morning, we were setting up the interview,” Bush Hager explained. “The interview was supposed to start around 2 or 2.30pm. I was supposed to meet with the now-Queen Consort around 1.30. At 12.30, we heard sort of running up and down the halls. [The royal’s team] came in and said, ‘Can you please be quiet. There’s a call.’”

Recommended

Bush Hager that soon after the call a helicopter landed on the grounds of Dumfries House where the interview was set to take place and the King and Camilla were rushed off to see the Queen, who died later that afternoon.

“This Queen who has reigned for so many decades, who’s also been the leader, the matriarch of their family and held them together for many years, so our hearts are with them,” Bush Hager added. “It was living history, it never gets old. It’s kind of wild.”

