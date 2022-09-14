Jenna Bush Hager reveals moment King Charles received call about Queen’s ill health

Jenna Bush Hager has shared her experience of witnessing King Charles III, then Prince Charles, receive a phone call informing him of Queen Elizabeth II’s ill health.

The American author had been in Dumfries House in Scotland to interview Camilla, now the Queen Consort, about the royal’s book club, the Reading Room.

However, before the filming began, Ms Bush Hager told NBC’s Today about the moment her crew were told to be quiet for an important phone call, before hearing a helicopter and being told the royals had left for Balmoral to be with the Queen.

