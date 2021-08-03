Jenna Dewan says ex Channing Tatum ‘wasn’t available’ following birth of couple’s daughter

Jenna Dewan has spoken candidly about the struggles she faced in the weeks after becoming a parent to daughter Everly, revealing that her ex-husband Channing Tatum often “wasn’t available”.

The actress opened up about the arrival of her and Tatum’s daughter in 2013 during an appearance on Dear Media’s podcast Dear Gabby, where she recalled how the actor’s work schedule had meant that he was often not with her and their newborn as she continued to work and travel.

“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks,” Dewan said.

According to the 40-year-old, juggling her return to work with a newborn was “really hard,” with Dewan explaining that “long hours” on set made it even more difficult.

“I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult,” Dewan continued, adding that she had “a lot of postpartum anxiety” at the time. “It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day.

“I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness.”

Dewan then compared the arrival of her daughter to her experience with her son Callum Michael Rebel, 16 months, who she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, with the Step Up star revealing that she was “so grounded” following his birth.

“Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different,” she said of the experience parenting Callum amid the pandemic.

Dewan and Tatum tied the knot in 2009 before divorcing in 2019. The actress announced her engagement to actor Steve Kazee in February 2020, with the couple welcoming their first child together in March 2020.