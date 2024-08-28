All of Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press outfits

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The all-powerful Jenna Ortega has presented a spooky palette of dark yet chic designer ahead of the September premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, an upcoming sequel to the 1998 score by Tim Burton.

With a portfolio chalk full of haunted thrillers, it’s no surprise Ortega is taking part in Burton’s latest production, helping to resurrect a comedic horror from the past. Joined by original cast members Micheal Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, as well as newcomers Justin Theroux and William Dafoe, the 21-year-old Wednesday star is set to play the daughter of Ryder’s character, “Lydia Deetz.”

While promoting the second movie in the Beetlejuice franchise, the Scream star dug up iconic looks from the first film, reimagining them in contemporary style and high-fashion brands like Thom Browne. Skeleton-like adornments were meshed with achromatic ensembles and pinstripe galore to form a juxtaposition of sophisticated and formidable fashion.

Ortega collaborated with her stylist Enrique Melendez – who’s been working with her since 2016 – to put together the shadowy wardrobe she’s been spotted in from Mexico City to the streets of New York. The star actress practiced method dressing, referencing Lydia Deetz in a plaid kilt and Alec Baldwin’s Beetlejuice character, “Adam Maitland,” in a structured blazer.

Here are all the outfits Jenna Ortega has worn for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour.

August 28, 2024

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Ortega stunned on the Venice Film Festival red carpet, heading into the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere, in a fiery red chiffon gown. The actress paid tribute to Lydia Deetz with the dress made to resemble the character’s wedding dress.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Before the film showing, Ortega was photographed in a maroon Paul Smith suit, a nod to one Beetlejuice wore in the original score. She teamed the look with an achromatic striped handbag from Ozias Paris.

August 27, 2024

open image in gallery ( Instagram/@mitchell.le )

On Tuesday, Ortega touched down in Italy for the 81st annual Venice Film Festival. The Miller’s Girl lead took a page out of Alec Baldwin’s Beetlejuice look book, donning a black and white plaid jacket, a khaki-colored mini skirt from Sans Faff, a black crossbody Tod’s DI tote bag, and Jimmy Choo loafers. The outfit was a nod to the Adam Maitland’s emblem look in the first film. While Baldwin’s character wore small round-framed readers, Ortega finished the get-up with a pair of round Garrett Leight sunglasses.

August 19, 2024

Following in Ryder’sBeetlejuice footsteps, Ortega stepped out in an outfit almost identical to one Ryder wore as Lydia Deetz in the first movie. Melendez made sure Ryder’s character was the “blueprint” for most of Ortega’s press tour fashion but went above and behind recreating the famed plaid skirt-cardigan comb worn by Ryder when she’s floating above the staircase in the film. The Stuck in the Middle star wore a long kilt, a tucked-in white blouse with a rounded collar, a navy blue cardigan with a braided gold halo stitched on the left side, and a Ozias Paris hand bag shaped like a book entitled “Hand Bag for the Recently Deceased.”

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega dressed in a gloved, long sleeve corset adorned with silver chains draped across her body and a matching bodycon mini skirt from Dion Lee’s fall 2024 collection.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/Enrique Melendez )

Ortega mixed luxury with affordable, hitting the streets of New York in a back and white Agent Provocateur bustier and a black satin maxi skit from Shop Cider. She wore a Hublot watch on her wrist, a Cong Tri blazer thrown over her shoulders, and Le Silla pointed-toe black pumps.

August 18, 2024

open image in gallery ( Instagram/Jenna Ortega )

Ortega was pictured grinning, arm-in-arm with Melendez, layering a leather crop top over a sheer white blouse, black mini skirt, see-through socks, and a pair of $139 Vivaia kitten heels which resembled Chanel’s classic round-toe slingbacks.

In a chic pair of blackout cat eye sunglasses, the young movie star posed in front of the camera. She teamed the lush glasses with a Vivienne Westwood pantsuit-esque ensemble and pinstripe sheer tights. Ortega wore a pointed cropped blazed with large lapels over a matching stripe mini dress with a drop waist and a corset-like neckline.

August 17, 2024

Ortega pulled out what could be considered a “revenge dress,” wearing a full custom Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. Underneath a cropped blazer, the fright night fanatic wore a see-through round-cup corset and a puposefully thrashed skirt with black lace stitched between.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Underneath the murky green Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie sign, Ortega was photographed weraing a pinstripe Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit, substituting the jacket-pants combo for a long sleeve bustier top with a subtle peplum trim and a matching maxi skirt.

August 14, 2024

open image in gallery In Mexico City, Ortega pulled off a subtle horror detail in her shiny, textured dark teal dress. The structured top was adorned with three little skulls, hidden in plain sight. ( Getty Images )

In Mexico City, Ortega pulled off a subtle horror detail in her shiny, textured dark teal dress. The structured top was adorned with three little skulls, hidden in plain sight.

As if she were Beetlejuice herself, Ortega donned a black and white striped blazer with exaggerated shoulders. She toned down the Marc Jacobs runway piece with a pair of ripped denim, a black top, and metallic pointed pumps.

August 13, 2024

Ortega kicked off the Mexico City press tour extravaganza in a pink and black chiffon dress pulled straight from the 2009 Vivienne Westwood archive. The front of the vintage, high-low piece was adorned with abstract black patchwork.