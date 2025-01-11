Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennie Garth has expressed her gratitude for her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli after what he did for her family as the Los Angeles wildfires continue.

The What I Like About You actor turned to Instagram Thursday to let her followers know that while she had evacuated her home, she was offered shelter with Facinelli. “I wanted to let you know that we are safe. Peter and his family took us in and have been so kind. I am deeply saddened for our city. And just feel numb,” she captioned the post.

Facinelli and Garth were married for 12 years from 2001 to 2013 and share three daughters: Fiona, Lola, and Luca. Following their divorce Garth married Dave Abrams in 2015.

The post also showed a video of Garth crying as she spoke about feeling lucky for the situation she was in, but she was also feeling a sense of sorrow over the many who have lost their homes, including celebrities such as Mandy Moore and Eugene Levy.

“Our home was spared but so much to clean up and ready to get active to help our neighbors and friends and fellow Angelinos,” her caption continued. “Dave has been amazing transporting all our bags and boxes, loading and unloading. just keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor then expressed her thankfulness for everyone who has helped out those affected by the wildfires.

“I am grateful we are all ok and have a home to return to,” she wrote. “This will effect [sic] people differently, so reach out, and offer to help, it does mean so much. Thank you for all the love that is being sent this way.”

Garth was married to Facinelli for 12 years ( Getty Images )

There are five active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are now some of the state’s most destructive in history. Both fires are less than 10 percent contained.

Officials gave an update on the Eaton Fire early Friday afternoon.

“It looks like a war zone. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told reporters.

Officials also said on Friday that more than 153,000 residents were under evacuation orders and more than 166,000 were under warnings as wildfires continued to burn in the Los Angeles County region.

There are also 57,830 structures at risk.

A curfew will be “strictly enforced” at 6 p.m. PST for the area of the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Garth is not the only well-known figure to reflect on their experience with the wildfires. There was also a recent viral clip of Jamie Lee Curtis at a recent Q&A with her The Last Showgirl co-star Pamela Anderson, in which she compared the fires to the ongoing war in Gaza.

“I am born and raised in the City of Angels. And the entire City of Angels is on fire, everywhere. The entire city of the Pacific Palisades is gone,” said the Freaky Friday star. “I mean, literally, my neighborhood — gone. My house tonight is still there but I live in a different canyon. But the entire Pacific Palisades looks like, unfortunately, Gaza, or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened.”

And “there are now fires breaking out everywhere. So it feels totally bizarre to be talking about a movie, and yet it’s a piece of art, and art will save us no matter what,” she added.