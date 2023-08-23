Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has revealed why her friend and co-star Adam Sandler sends her flowers every year on Mother’s Day.

Last year, the Friends actor spoke to Allure about her fertility journey, including her experience with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and the public pressure to have children.

She alluded to her fertility journey when she discussed the “really hard s***” she went through during her thirties and forties. “I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s*** and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she said.

“That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s****y things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f***ing care.”

Aniston went on to explain that she “tried everything” during those years to get pregnant, and described how difficult it was. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said.

“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Although her attempts to have children were unsuccessful, Aniston said she was glad to have gone through her fertility journey, so she wouldn’t dwell on how her life could have been different if she tried. “I have zero regrets,” she told Allure. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Aniston revealed that her private fertility struggle was made more difficult when it was rumoured that her and Brad Pitt’s divorce in 2005 was because she was “selfish” for not wanting children, and that she cared more about her career.

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies,” she said to Allure, adding: “I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

After opening up about her struggles, many people offered their support to Aniston, with some fans demanding the tabloids apologise for pushing the narrative that she chose not to have children. One of these people was Adam Sandler, her Murder Mystery co-star. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Morning Show actor and producer revealed that Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, send her a bouquet of flowers every single Mother’s Day in order to show their love and support.

Aniston also explained that it’s difficult for her to date because of her parents’ relationship. Her parents, actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, got divorced when she was nine years old. “It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. I don’t know,” she said. “My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’”