Jennifer Aniston is ‘no longer afraid’ of the bread basket

Jennifer Aniston has shared an update of her diet, revealing that she’s “no longer afraid” of the bread basket.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 52-year-old actor explained that she has started reintroducing carbohydrates into her diet.

“[I] started to give myself a break, allowing yourself to have pasta, a sandwich,” she said.

“Everyone’s very afraid of the bread basket, and I’m no longer afraid. As long as it’s all done in moderation.”

The actor went on to say how her dietary adjustments have made a difference to her overall wellbeing.

“There’s something my body appreciates about [having carbs], like, ‘Oh, thank you! Why are you depriving me of things I love?’ “ she said.

The Friends star went onto say how she tends to avoid breakfast every morning.

“I kind of naturally do intermittent fasting, just because I’m not a breakfast person,” she said. “I just like a cup of coffee and my collagen.”

Speaking about her workout regime, Aniston revealed how an injury last year set her back on her training.

“I was hitting a stage in my life where I wanted to up the health game,” she said.

“Back in October my back went out; I’d done a really hard workout, and then one day I tried to get up and couldn’t. I literally fell to the floor and ended up having to go get an MRI.

“Sure enough, I had a 9-mm bulging disc, which is really intense. So my whole workout had to change.”

Now, the actor says she practices Pilates three to four times a week.