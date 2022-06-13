Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a dress previously worn by her Friends co-star Courtney Cox nearly two decades ago, and fans can’t get over the nostalgic moment.

On 13 June, Aniston – who famously played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom – made a guest appearance on her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 53-year-old actress is seen wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Courteney Cox.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of Friends.

“Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” she wrote on the Instagram story, alongside a screen grab of Cox’s character Monica Gellar wearing the dress during a season eight episode.

In May 2021, Aniston previously revealed that she had stolen the frock from the Friends wardrobe department after the show had wrapped in 2004.

"I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore," Aniston told People at the time. "I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves."

Meanwhile, Aniston’s recent sporting of the dress received the stamp of approval from Cox, who commented under Chris McMillan’s photo of the two, “Cuties”.

“Jennifer Aniston stealing Monica Geller’s dress from set and wearing it to this day is my favourite thing,” tweeted one fan.

“This is so cute,” replied one user.

Jennifer Aniston wears Monica Gellar’s dress from ‘Friends’ almost 20 years later (Instagram / Jennifer Aniston)

The two have maintained a close relationship since Friends wrapped in 2004, along with their co-star Lisa Kudrow. Last April, Aniston and Cox reunited to promote a new range of Friends merchandise for charity.

The former Friends co-stars posted a boomerang on Instagram on 18 April featuring the T-shirts, which were designed to raise money for non-profit organisation Americares, and EBMRF, a charity raising awareness for the rare genetic skin disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

In the post, Aniston and Cox are seen posing together for the selfie, along with the caption, “friends forever”.