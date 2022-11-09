Jennifer Aniston reveals whether she would ever get married again

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the topic of marriage, while revealing whether she would ever get married again.

The Friends star, 53, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later, to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, spoke candidly about her romantic life and her hopes for the future during an interview with Allure.

According to Aniston, while she would “never say never” when it comes to the possibility of a third marriage, she doesn’t “have any interest” in tying the knot again.

However, that doesn’t mean that Aniston isn’t looking for a partner, as she told the outlet that she would “love” a relationship and to have someone who could offer her support.

“I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say: ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say: ‘That was a tough day,’” she revealed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston reflected on her past marriages, with the actor calling out the “absolute lies” that circulated about the reasons her relationships ended.

According to the Golden Globe winner, who also spoke candidly about her experience undergoing in vitro fertilisation during the interview, the media narrative was that she was “selfish” and too focused on her career, rather than on motherhood.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid,” she said, adding: “It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Despite revealing that she is unsure whether she will ever get married again, this is not the first time that Aniston has expressed her desire for a partner, as she revealed in 2021 that she felt “ready” to start dating again after not wanting to for a “long time”.

“I think it’s time,” the actor told Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce. “I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.”

As for what she is looking for in a partner, Aniston, who has made it clear that she is not open to dating apps, said she wants someone who is generous, funny, kind and confident, but not cocky.

“The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humour, please, I beg of you, beg of you,” Aniston said. “Generous, kind to people. You know, it’s just very few necessities.”