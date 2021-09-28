Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she feels she is “ready” to begin dating again after not wanting to for a “long time”.

The Friends star spoke candidly about her love life during an appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce with host Bruce Bozzi, after she was asked whether she is dating anybody.

While Aniston said she is not dating anyone currently, as she hasn’t had time and “no one of importance has hit [her] radar yet,” she said that she feels ready to “share” herself with another person.

“I think it’s time,” the actor said. “I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple.

“I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.”

During the conversation, the 52-year-old, who reiterated that she is not open to dating apps such as Raya or Tinder, also shared the characteristics that are important to her in a partner, such as humour and generosity.

“The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humour, please, I beg of you, beg of you,” Aniston said. “Generous, kind to people. You know, it’s just very few necessities.”

The actor also acknowledged that “fitness is important,” not because of looks, but because she wants “to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80”.

This is not the first time that The Morning Show star has opened up about what she is looking for in a potential partner, as she previously revealed during an interview with Kay Adams for People TV that she hopes her next relationship is with someone outside of the entertainment industry.

“That’s what I’m sort of hoping for, is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That would be nice,” she said.

Aniston was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt for five years, before the pair divorced in 2005. She was also married to Justin Theroux for more than two years, however, the couple separated in 2018 after more than seven years together.

While Aniston said she is in a place in her life where she is open to dating again, she previously told People that she doesn’t know if she would ever get married again, as she is “interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another” but doesn’t believe the relationship has to “be etched in stone in legal documents”.