Jennifer Aniston reveals why she tried a salmon sperm facial

Jennifer Aniston has revealed why she once tried a facial with salmon sperm in it.

The actress, 54, recalled her experience with the beauty treatment during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, as she appeared on the cover of the magazine’s fall issue. She noted to the publication that when it comes to looking young, she’s open to trying just about anything at least once in her life.

From there, Aniston confessed that when an aesthetician recommended the salmon sperm facial to her, she opted to give it a go, even though she wasn’t entirely sure what it was.

“First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” she recalled, regarding her response to the recommendation. However, according to Aniston, after she did the facial, she didn’t necessarily notice a difference in her appearance.

While the Friends star didn’t continue using the salmon sperm - a Korean beauty ingredient that has risen in popularity in the US - studies have found that the treatment can be beneficial for different skin types. According to research published in Pharmaceuticals in 2021, Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) - which is extracted from the sperm cells of salmon - has helped improve the healing of wounds on one’s skin, and lessen the inflammation of these wounds.

According to the Radiance Aesthetic Clinic, which is based in the UK, beauty treatments with salmon sperm can be used to help with acne scarring, stretch marks, and circles under the eyes.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Aniston noted that she still abides by her weekly peptide injections, which can help prevent the effects of ageing. “I do think that’s the future,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Aniston has been open about using peptides, which are amino acids that are not only included in different skin care products, but also occur naturally in the skin, according to Healthline.

Since 2020, Aniston has been the Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins, as she’s been an avid user of the brand’s Collagen Peptides powder. When taking on this new role, at the time, she specified that she’d been the company’s products since 2016.

“My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie – so easy to use,” she said in an interview with the brand in July 2022.

She also acknowledged how this product has showcased the “passion for health and wellness” that she’s had over the years.

“I know that this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life,” she said. “For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone.”

The Morning Show star has also been open about the beauty procedures that she’s opted to stay away from. During an interview withYahoo Beauty in 2015, she shared her candid thoughts about ageing, as a woman in Hollywood, and said that she’d never consider getting injections in her face.

“There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless. I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves,” she said. “I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s**t into my face.”

She continued to slam the thought of getting injections, adding: “I see them and my heart breaks. I think, ‘Oh god if you only know how much older you look.’ They are trying to stop the clock and all you can see is an insecure person who won’t let themselves just age