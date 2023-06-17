Jennifer Aniston’s ‘go-to’ collagen supplement recalled

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston’s “go-to” collagen supplement has been recalled, due to potential material contamination.

In the report shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Vital Proteins revealed that nearly 60,000 of its 24-ounce Collagen Peptides powder has been recalled. The recall, which was first initiated on 21 April, 2023, is due to the potential that “pieces of one blue broken lid may be in one or more canisters”.

The FDA also noted that this is a Class II recall, which is a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote”.

The potentially impacted product was shipped to different Costco stores in multiple states, including New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

On 28 April 2023, Costco also issued a letter to its customers about Vital Proteins initiating the recall. The wholesale warehouse specified that the potentially unsafe product was sold at stores between 17 April and 24 April 2023.

“Vital Proteins has initiated a voluntary recall of a single batch code of this product due to a potential foreign material contamination,” a representative for Vital Proteins said in Costco’s letter. “However, out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating this voluntary recall as consumer safety is our first priority.”

On 16 June, Vital Proteins issued a statement to The Independent about its voluntary recall of the product. The brand specified that the recall only affects “a batch of products produced for Costco in the United States”, and not products made for the UK or non-US countries.

“At Vital Proteins, the health and safety of consumers is our highest priority,” the statement said. “In April, out of an abundance of caution and our commitment to product quality and consumer safety, we initiated a voluntary recall of a single batch code of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides – at a limited number of Costco locations in the United States – and worked with Costco to both notify their members who may have purchased impacted product, and remove any potentially impacted product from stores,”

The statement concluded: “To date, no injuries have been reported in relation to this recall. No other retailers or e-tailers are affected by this recall, and no other Vital Proteins products are affected.”

Since 2020, Jennifer Aniston has been the Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins. When taking on this new role, at the time, she also specified that she’d been using products from the brand since 2016.

During an interview with the company in July 2022, she praised the powder-based product and noted that collagen, which provides protein to one’s body, was a big part of her daily routine.

“My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie – so easy to use,” she said.

The Friends star also acknowledged how this product has showcased the “passion for health and wellness” that she’s had over the years.

“I know that this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life,” she said. “For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone.”

Before the FDA revealed that the collagen supplement had been recalled, Aniston posted an Instagram about Vital Proteins. In the Instagram video shared on 9 May, she put some of the collagen powder in her mug, before adding her morning coffee and milk to it.

When contacted by The Independent, Costco declined to further comment. A representative for Aniston pointed to the statement from Vital Proteins