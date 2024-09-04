Jennifer Garner shows off cozy ‘treehouse’ kitchen in Architectural Digest tour

Support truly

Jennifer Garner showed off her treehouse-inspired kitchen in a recent home tour.

In a video for Architectural Digest, the 52-year-old Wolverine & Deadpool star gave viewers a tour of her California home, a cozy farmhouse retreat nestled in the sprawling Los Angeles hills. Thoughtfully designed by architects and interior designer duo, husband and wife Steve and Brooke Giannetti, Garner’s home is a down-to-earth haven amid the typical Hollywood glitz and glam.

At one point throughout the 11-minute video, Garner took viewers inside her “treehouse” kitchen, telling viewers: “I’m so excited to show you my kitchen because, since the day I moved in, this is the first time ever that the counter’s been clean.”

Showing off the massive countertop, she added: “Look, it’s never gonna look like this again! Please memorialize this.”

“I love a wood kitchen,” she said, noting that her favorite feature was the wooden accents. “So, the house really is like being inside a treehouse.”

The breakfast area included an unlacquered brass Garrison chandelier by The Urban Electric Co, dangling above a Foley dining table from Lucca Antiques. Meanwhile, the complementary dining chairs feature Rogers & Goffigon mohair.

“Here alone, with my kids, on a weekend, I cannot tell you how often I make something and I’m just feeding them as it comes off the stove ‘cause I’m not very good at things coming out of the oven or off the stove at the same time,” Garner told AD. She shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

When she cooks with her family, the Alias star noted that for family meals, it’s ordinarily a “have your vegetables, now have your this, now have your that” type of situation. She added: “It’s all outta order, but they don’t seem to mind.”

She continued to say that the Giannettis and designer Laura Putnam had her penchant for baking in mind when collaborating on the design.

“So, I knew when I imagined my favorite kitchen ever, in my mind, that it would have an area dedicated to baking,” Garner said. “It just makes it so much easier to have it all in one place and to know where your different flours are and your chocolate chips.”

Jennifer Garner shows off her farmhouse-inspired Los Angeles home

Throughout the rest of the video, Garner enthusiastically showed off more of her home, including a chic book nook and her wholesome garden.

In the video’s comment section, viewers lovingly called Garner“America’s Sweetheart. “

“Who knew it was possible to love her any more than we already do?” one user wrote. “Clover around her fire pit, fruit trees, T Bear, a reading nook, and a dedicated baking area! This seems like a dreamy place to grow up.”

Another added: “This is the kind of house I want! Not fussy or cluttered, clean lines but oozes with coziness. We will never be able to live in a house as beautiful as this one, but we can sure try and replicate some of its features on a smaller scale. And her exuberance and her pride in her house is so infectious. She is the real deal!”

“Her house seems like such a true reflection of her personality. It’s lovely, not overcomplicated, somewhat straightforward but with wonderful little surprises,” someone else noted.