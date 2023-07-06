Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter Violet has shocked fans after bearing a striking resemblance to her mother.

Over the weekend, Affleck, his wife Jennifer Lopez, and the teenager attended a Fourth of July white party at business executive Michael Rubin’s home in the Hamptons.

For the occasion, Affleck wore a white T-shirt and a cream blazer, while Lopez wore a white floor-length dress with a cut-out detail on the waist and gold hoop earrings. Violet joined the couple in a white dress of her own, which she paired with a pair of clear-frame glasses.

On social media, fans were surprised to see the resemblance between Violet and her mother, 51, with some admitting they’d initially thought the 13 Going on 30 star had attended the party alongside her ex-husband.

“Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin,” one person tweeted alongside a photo of Lopez and the father and daughter duo.

“I think we can all agree that’s Jennifer Garner, totally posing as her daughter,” another person joked, while someone else said: “Jennifer Garner said copy and paste when it comes to daughter Violet!”

According to another fan, they were truly having trouble determining whether the photos showed Violet or her mother. “Is this Jennifer Garner or her and Ben Affleck’s daughter?” they asked.

Someone else jokingly asked whether the Gone Girl star was “even in the room when his daughter was conceived”. “Because where are his genes in all this? That is a Jennifer Garner clone,” they added.

Affleck and Garner, who also share daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Affleck married Lopez, who shares 15-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, in 2022.

This is not the first time that fans have pointed out the resemblance between Garner and her eldest daughter, as the mother-daughter duo also prompted comparisons in December 2022, when they attended a State dinner at the White House together.

(AFP via Getty Images)

For the occasion, the pair both wore glittering black gowns, while Violet wore her hair up in a sleek chignon.

“A splitting image of her [mother],” one person tweeted at the time.