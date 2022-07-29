Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Garner has shared some of her biggest beauty tips, which include looking in the mirror less and being “cautious” when it comes to getting face injectables.

The 50-year-old actor discussed the topic of cosmetic surgery and injectables during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she was asked what beauty advice she wants to pass down to her two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to the 13 Going On 30 star, one of the most important pieces of beauty advice that has “stuck” with her is to be “incredibly judicious” before “injecting anything” into her face.

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” she said. “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face.”

“Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good,” she added. “You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

In addition to caution when it comes to injectables, Garner also revealed the lesson she’s learned when it comes to makeup and hair.

“You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a variety of cosmetic injectables, including facial fillers, which are used to “smooth wrinkles and make them less noticeable,” and Botox, which also targets wrinkles by temporarily preventing a muscle from moving.

This is not the first time that Garner has shared her thoughts on beauty, and her less-is-more approach. During an interview with Shop Today last December, the Alias star said throughout her acting career, when she’s been surrounded by makeup and fancy clothes, she’s still wanted to “normalise looking normal”, especially to her children.

“We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” Garner said. “I want to look normal and I want to normalise looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like: ‘Woo, look at my mom!’”

Garner has also been candid about her own experiences with injectables, as she told Real Simple in 2020 that she’s “gotten Botox a few times” and didn’t “like it”.