Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.

The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.

“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another photograph shows Garner wearing an oversized polo shirt, frayed shorts, and a goofy straw hat. The future actress even dressed up as a nun in one photo, and played Dorothy in a production of The Wizard of Oz.

Friends and fans took to the comments section to applaud Garner’s take on the Teenage Dirtbag trend.

“The sweetest dirtbag ever!” wrote Amy Purdy.

“No dirtbag detected,” commented actor Aisha Tyler.

Amy Griffin said: “You have always been the cutest. As an adult now stunning is the right word.”

Other celebrities, musicians, and influencers have hopped on the viral Teenage Dirtbag trend too, including Joe Jonas, Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Ronson, and Julia Fox.

The sweet video comes after Jennifer Garner’s ex Ben Affleck, 50, tied the knot for a second time with Jennifer Lopez, 53, at his $8m Georgia estate last weekend. According to sources, Garner was invited to the three-day wedding festivities but declined. The actress was busy filming her latest project in Texas, but she’s been “totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider claimed.

All three of Garner’s children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – were present at their father’s wedding.

Affleck and Lopez were previously married during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last July, and celebrated their wedding with a honeymoon to Paris. Now, the couple are honeymooning again, this time in Italy. On Thursday, the pair were spotted in Milan on a shopping spree, and on a boat ride in Lake Como earlier this week.