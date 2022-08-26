Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

The viral trend has people share throwback photos, set to “Teenage Dirtbag“ by Wheatus

Meredith Clark
New York
Friday 26 August 2022 22:19
Comments

Jennifer Garner shares emotional reaction to finishing The Office

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.

The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.

“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another photograph shows Garner wearing an oversized polo shirt, frayed shorts, and a goofy straw hat. The future actress even dressed up as a nun in one photo, and played Dorothy in a production of The Wizard of Oz.

Friends and fans took to the comments section to applaud Garner’s take on the Teenage Dirtbag trend.

“The sweetest dirtbag ever!” wrote Amy Purdy.

Recommended

“No dirtbag detected,” commented actor Aisha Tyler.

Amy Griffin said: “You have always been the cutest. As an adult now stunning is the right word.”

Other celebrities, musicians, and influencers have hopped on the viral Teenage Dirtbag trend too, including Joe Jonas, Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Ronson, and Julia Fox.

The sweet video comes after Jennifer Garner’s ex Ben Affleck, 50, tied the knot for a second time with Jennifer Lopez, 53, at his $8m Georgia estate last weekend. According to sources, Garner was invited to the three-day wedding festivities but declined. The actress was busy filming her latest project in Texas, but she’s been “totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider claimed.

Recommended

All three of Garner’s children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – were present at their father’s wedding.

Affleck and Lopez were previously married during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas last July, and celebrated their wedding with a honeymoon to Paris. Now, the couple are honeymooning again, this time in Italy. On Thursday, the pair were spotted in Milan on a shopping spree, and on a boat ride in Lake Como earlier this week. 

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in