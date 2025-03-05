Jennifer Hudson takes basketball to the face while sitting courtside at the Knicks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Hudson’s date night at the New York Knicks game took a painful turn when an errant basketball hit her hard in the face.

On Tuesday, Hudson and her boyfriend, rapper Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn), were spotted in Madison Square Garden for the Knicks’ game against the Golden State Warriors. While the famous couple sat courtside, they were unintentionally involved in the action of the match.

Cameras at the event captured a basketball thrown in the direction of the singer, with a sports commentator saying, “Protect Jennifer Hudson!” A second commentator interjected, “Oh no, not the glasses,” after the ball appeared to bounce off her head, knocking off the star’s glasses.

A slow-motion replay of the incident showed Common attempting to intercept the ball as the Knicks’ Miles McBride chased after it.

McBride then ran into Hudson on the sideline but stopped to make sure she was ok before rejoining the game as Common continued to keep his arms around her.

“Common is making sure everybody’s OK,” the first commentator said during the replay, before the other quipped: “Let me see what Common did. Did he protect her? No, no he didn’t.” However, his co-host pointed out that Common still “tried.”

Jennifer Hudson looked shell-shocked after taking a basketball to the face at Madison Square Garden ( Twitter )

Hudson looked visibly stunned and in pain as she rubbed her head and removed her glasses from her face after the incident.

“Common played a basketball player in a movie so it looks bad that he couldn’t even catch the ball,” one commenter joked on X, referring to the actor’s role in the 2010 rom-com Just Wright.

Throughout their relationship, Common and Hudson have had many date nights at basketball games. In January 2024, they attended a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors at the Crypto.com Arena. Months later, they were seen courtside at an NBA playoff game between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers in New York City.

While they first sparked dating rumors in 2022, they confirmed their relationship in January 2024. When Common made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he gushed to the host about his girlfriend without naming her.

“I’m in a relationship that is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life. She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented. I set my standard kind of high because she has to have an EGOT,” he said. “She had to get her own talk show.”

During an interview with the New York Post in October, Hudson praised the love she’s found with Common and the connection they have.

“It is very beautiful — it really is,” she said. It hit different. There’s nothing like it, that’s for sure.”