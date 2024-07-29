Support truly

Jennifer Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker delighted Sex and the City fans with a surprise reunion at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On Monday (July 29), Hudson, 42, shared a picture on Instagram of her and Parker standing together in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“Look who I ran into in Paris !! Carrie and Louise reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know! #SATC,” she wrote in the caption.

Sex and the City fans will remember Hudson guest starred as Carrie’s (Parker) assistant, Louise from St Louis, in the 2008 Sex and the City follow-up movie.

Her appearance was a ground-breaking moment for the show, as she became the first major Black female character in the franchise’s 10-year history.

“I hope I represent us well,” Hudson said at the time. “It is such an honor to be the new character and African-American woman. Of all the people they could have chosen, I get to be The One.”

Since arriving in Paris over the weekend, Hudson has already surprised crowds at the Chateau de Versailles with an impromptu performance of “Hallelujah.”

“I had to do it : it just hit my spirit ! I got to sing in the Chateau de Versailles !!!” she commented on Instagram, alongside a video recording of the moment. “I turned around and everyone was crying!”

Parker, 59, meanwhile, was photographed with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their three children in front of one of the city’s major Olympic stadiums.

open image in gallery Jennifer Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker co-starred together in the 2008 ‘Sex and the City’ follow-up movie ( Getty Images )

The couple were also pictured standing with Tom Cruise on a bridge in the rain ahead of Friday’s (July 26) opening ceremony.

Hudson, Parker and Cruise are just a few of many celebrities attending the Summer Olympic Games.

Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, The Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, Greta Gerwig, Zendaya, Pharrell Williams, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Queen Latifah and Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía have also been spotted at the Games.

The 2024 Olympics officially got underway on Friday with Lady Gaga and Céline Dion giving spectacular opening ceremony performances.

The ceremony, which took place along the Seine River, marked Dion’s first live performance since she announced she had been diagnosed with the rare, incurable neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022.

The Olympics continues for 19 days before it concludes on August 11.

Follow The Independent’s Paris 2024 Olympics live blog here for real-time updates.