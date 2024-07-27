All the celebrity sightings at the 2024 Paris Olympics so far

Support truly

The Paris 2024 Olympics are finally here.

Athletes from around the world have gathered in the City of Light, prepping for the sought-after summer competition set to commence the moment the Olympic torch is lit.

On July 26, more than 10,000 global competitors will be joined by a cast of eager fans watching the inaugural ceremony from the banks of the River Seine where a 100-boat parade will take place, carrying each team down the narrow water path for the first time in Olympic history.

Among the eager spectators who traveled from Paris and abroad are handfuls of celebrities excited to watch the commencement, which included a standout performance by Lady Gaga and potentially another by Celine Dion.. A-listers and time-honored designers already stepped on the red carpet for the July 25 Prelude To The Olympics Party at the Foundation Louis Vuitton. However, others are just making their Olympic debut at today’s opening ceremony.

From Ariana Grande to Pharrell Willaims and Nina Dobrev, here are all the celebrities spotted at the Paris 2024 Olympics thus far.

Kelly Clarkson

open image in gallery Clarkson’s sparkly number was bejeweled along the slit and neckline. ( Getty Images )

The “Stronger” singer has touched down in Paris, arriving to the Olympic opening ceremony on the River Seine in a long-sleeved navy blue dress. Clarkson’s sparkly number was bejeweled along the slit and neckline.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

open image in gallery Teigen donned a matching army green jacket and micro-shorts set with lace-up, open-toe heels outside the opening ceremony entrance. ( Getty Images )

The opening ceremony proved to be a family affair for Legend and Teigen. The “All of Me” vocalist kept his look cool and casual in a black suit layered over a white button-up. Meanwhile, Teigen donned a matching army green jacket and micro-shorts set with lace-up, open-toe heels outside the opening ceremony entrance.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

open image in gallery Both White and Dobrev sported Ralph Lauren apparel branded with American flag patches and the classic Olympic symbol. ( Getty Images )

The retired Olympic athlete showed his support for Team USA alongside the famed television actress. Both White and Dobrev sported Ralph Lauren apparel branded with American flag patches and the classic Olympic symbol.

Lady Gaga

open image in gallery Lady Gaga performs at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games ( Getty Images )

Gaga performed during the opening ceremony, with the singer donning a black corset bodysuit, black opera-length gloves and a head adornment. For the performance, she was surrounded by dancers holding pink feathered umbrellas.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

open image in gallery In true Wicked form, the two musical stars donned emerald green (Erivo) and baby pink (Grande) gowns, subtly promoting their upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Broadway show. ( Getty Images )

If Grande and Erivo went to the Met Gala together, of course they would show up arm-in-arm to the Olympic opening ceremony. In true Wicked form, the two musical stars donned emerald green (Erivo) and baby pink (Grande) gowns, subtly promoting their upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Broadway show.

Emma Chamberlain

open image in gallery This is the 23-year-old’s first time attending the Olympics, and she did so the only way she knows how to – in style. ( Getty Images )

The Chamberlain Coffee founder stepped out for the opening ceremony in a conservative, yet mod ensemble. This is the 23-year-old’s first time attending the Olympics, and she did so the only way she knows how to – in style.

Alex Cooper

open image in gallery Cooper attended both the Prelude To The Olympics party last night, and has since arrived at the opening ceremony in a long-sleeved gown. ( Getty Images )

Hours after a recording session with Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb, Cooper jetted off to Paris. She attended both the Prelude To The Olympics party last night, and has since arrived at the opening ceremony in a long-sleeved gown.

Zendaya

open image in gallery Clutching on to her box LV bag, Zendaya posed on the street in a long form shimmery black dress. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

The Euphoria star wouldn’t miss a Louis Vuitton event, let alone the Prelude To The Olympics parted hosted by the fashion house. Clutching on to her box LV bag, Zendaya posed on the street in a long form shimmery black dress.

Charlize Theron

open image in gallery Ahead of the opening ceremony, Charlize Theron reveled in the pre-Olympic excitement in a one-shoulder, short white dress. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Charlize Theron reveled in the pre-Olympic excitement in a one-shoulder, short white dress. A long sleeve fell gracefully down her left arm. She was careful not to let the light fabric touch the street, gripping it in one hand.

Pharrell Williams

open image in gallery As the host and creative director of menswear, Williams welcomed guests to the Foundation of Louis Vuitton in classic denim, a tan baseball cap, and double-breasted jacket for the Prelude To The Olympics Party. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

As the host and creative director of menswear, Williams welcomed guests to the Foundation of Louis Vuitton in classic denim, a tan baseball cap, and double-breasted jacket for the Prelude To The Olympics Party.

Snoop Dogg

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg has been seen on the red carpet with a tiny microphone in hand. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

Snoop Dogg is an integral part of this year’s ceremony, with the performer already seen hosting various videos from the red carpet, a tiny microphone in hand.

Serena Williams

open image in gallery The former tennis player sported a business forward asethetic in a three-piece black suit. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

The former tennis player sported a business forward asethetic in a three-piece black suit. Williams teamed the monochromatic look with a green and blue checkered handbag the night before the opening ceremony.

Elizabeth Banks

open image in gallery Banks dazzled in a black mini dress and sheer tights for the Prelude To The Olympics party in Paris. ( Getty Images )

Banks dazzled in a black mini dress and sheer tights for the Prelude To The Olympics party in Paris. Her dainty look was adorned with a royal blue ribbon.

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris

open image in gallery It was date night for Bush and Harris last night as they joined the vanguard at the Foundation of Louis Vuitton on July 25. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

It was date night for Bush and Harris last night as they joined the vanguard at the Foundation of Louis Vuitton on July 25. Harris opted for a bronze two-piece suit with a plunging neckline, while Bush stepped out in a corseted mini dress with a puffed peplum skirt.

Queen Latifah

open image in gallery Queen Latifah honored the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Prelude party in a ultra-sophisticated, sassy look. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

Queen Latifah honored the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Prelude party in a ultra-sophisticated, sassy look. The 54-year-old singer left the top half of her white button-up unbuttoned and tucked the top into a pair of black trousers. She embellished the otherwise simple look with gold accessories, including a double chain fastened to her belt loop.

Tyla

open image in gallery Tyla stepped out for the Prelude party in full fashion icon form, donning a chainmail bra top, baggy low-waisted trousers, a velvet tailored blazer, and a hoop choker necklace. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

Tyla stepped out for the Prelude party in full fashion icon form, donning a chainmail bra top, baggy low-waisted trousers, a velvet tailored blazer, and a hoop choker necklace.

Rosalía

open image in gallery Rosalía attended the Prelude To The Olympics party in a dainty lace dress. ( Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x )

Rosalía attended the Prelude To The Olympics party in a dainty lace dress. Her long-sleeved gown had doile tiers throughout, leaving her legs and arms visible under the mesh fabric.