Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Céline Dion is back.

Dion closed out the four-plus hours-long opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics – which took place on Friday (July 26) – with a powerful rendition of Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” from the first stage on the Eiffel Tower.

The opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine River, marked Dion’s first live performance since she announced she had been diagnosed with the rare, incurable neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022.

“Burst into tears at Celine Dion man,” one fan tweeted, while a second declared that the singer’s performance was “totally worth the wait.”

“Celine Dion with one of the most beautiful performances you will ever see,” a third praised. “With all that she has been thru she has me in tears.”

“Queen @celinedion is back!!!” another added.

Before she made her triumphant musical comeback, Dion tweeted: “I’m so happy to be here with you this week! I’d like to also extend a warm thank you to the local Gendarmes for keeping us safe.” She also shared photographs of her greeting fans.

The ceremony kicked off with a dazzling act by Lady Gaga, who performed a pre-recorded rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes.” Dressed in a black leotard, Gaga took center stage alongside a group of backup dancers who twirled and strutted around her waving pink, fluffy fans.

Reports began circulating earlier this week that Dion and Gaga were set to perform at the opening ceremony after Dion was spotted arriving at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées, where Gaga was also staying.

It had originally been rumored that Dion and Gaga would be singing a duet of Édith Piaf’s classic “La Vie en Rose.”

The lengthy ceremony also welcomed performances from French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura and French heavy metal rockers Gojira.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Amid musical acts, the Olympic torch was relayed between legendary athletes, including tennis icons Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to NBA star Tony Parker and France’s oldest living Olympic champion Charles Coste. Three-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec, winner of three golds on the track at Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996, lit the cauldron at the end leaving it to float into the night sky.

Organizers abandoned the traditional stadium format to instead showcase the sights and sounds of the city, with athletes paraded along the waterway in an impressive display.

Despite the weather, thousands gathered along the banks to watch the ceremony.

Follow The Independent’s Paris 2024 Olympics live blog here for real-time updates.