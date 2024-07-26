Céline Dion and Lady Gaga ‘to perform’ at Olympics opening ceremony

Support truly

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga will reportedly be performing at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris on Friday.

The duo rehearsed a duet of Édith Piaf’s classic “La Vie en Rose”, according to a post by French journalist Thierry Moreau on X. He added that Dion will be dressed by Dior.

Rumours that the “My Heart Will Go On” singer would be performing at the Olympics started after it was reported on Wednesday (23 July) that she was staying at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées, where Lady Gaga was also staying.

The Olympics opening ceremony would mark Dion’s first stage performance since 2022 after she cancelled her world tour and revealed that had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare and incurable neurological condition that often causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra led to further speculation by remarking on French channel TF1’s Bonjour breakfast show that Dion’s presence in Paris was “not by chance”.

“There are a multitude of possible roles in an opening ceremony,” she added.

Dion also posted several photos of herself at the Louvre Museum on 24 July.

“Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world. I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back! Thank you to our wonderful friends at The Louvre!” she wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Celine Dion in Paris ( Céline Dion/Instagram )

The lineup for the opening ceremony is being kept strictly under wraps, with only French singer Aya Nakamura being confirmed.

In April, Dion teased a comeback, telling Vogue France: “The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself.

“I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

The Independent has contacted Dion and Gaga’s representatives for comment.

The 2024 Olympics will commence with an opening ceremony along the River Seine before the competition begins on Saturday (27 July) and continues for 16 days. Paris is the first city to host the summer Games for a third time.

Follow The Independent’s Olympics 2024 live blog here for real-time updates.