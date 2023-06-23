Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lawrence has bravely endured the “wings of death” on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, much to the delight of her fans.

The actor, 32, appeared on the show to promote her new film No Hard Feelings. The show sees host Sean Evans interviewing celebrity guests while they eat progressively spicier chicken wings.

Lawrence began sobbing, with tears and snot running down her face, after eating the spiciest hot sauce in the line-up: Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce, which has a rating of 135,600 Scoville Heat Units.

After taking a bite of the chicken wing covered in Da Bomb, Lawrence’s eyes widen and she exclaimed: “Oh my god!”

She waves her hands at her face as the spiciness kicks in and grimaces before she starts to sob. Evans warns her to “be careful around the eyes” as Lawrence take sips of water and declares: “I’m panicking!”

As she tries to grapple with the heat, she takes sips from other glasses in front of her while crying, but shouts: “I don’t know what to do, nothing helps! Is my face OK?”

Lawrence accepts a question about a meeting she had with Adam McKay and what her favourite Will Ferrell film is, even though she visibly struggles to answer due to the extreme levels of heat in her mouth.

She then takes a bite of the next chicken wing, before wailing: “I feel like I’m gonna die!”

At some point, she also worries about her makeup and asks her team: “Is my mascara waterproof? I bet you everyone is laughing… my whole team.”

The episode was branded the best of the current season of Hot Ones so far by fans.

One person wrote: “Watching Jennifer Lawrence give the most realistic and relatable reaction dying to hot wings is one of the most precious things I will ever see.”

Another said: “Jennifer Lawrence is hysterical. I wish this was an hour longer.”

The clip of Lawrence reacting to Da Bomb was also shared on Twitter, where users described it as “a work of art”.

“I cried laughing the rest of the interview starting with this moment!” a Twitter user said.

Another added: “Jennifer Lawrence having a full breakdown on Hot Ones, oh I love her.”

By the end of the show, Lawrence had recovered from her ultra-spicy experience, but told Evans: “Thank you for warning me, but I guess… f*** you for having [Da Bomb] here.”

Numerous celebrities have appeared on Hot Ones since the series began in 2015. Some notable guests with particularly memorable reactions include Lorde, Gordon Ramsay, Shaquille O’Neal, Margot Robbie and Tom Holland.

Lawrence’s new comedy No Hard Feelings is now showing in the UK. The Independent gave it three out of five stars and you can read the review here.