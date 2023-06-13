Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has explained how she once got revenge on a “mean” school bully.

The Oscar-winning actor, who appears in new comedy film No Hard Feelings, has previously spoken about being picked on at school.

She cited a specific example during a new interview, saying that a girl in her year once asked her to hand out invites to a party she wasn’t invited to.

Lawrence and her co-star Andrew Feldman were asked if they had ever been bullied, prompting Lawrence shared a nasty encounter she had in middle school.

“Ugh, there was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited,” the Silver Linings Playbook actor told E! News, adding: “She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?”

Lawrence, who dropped out of school aged 14 to pursue an acting career, then added: “It’s fine, I spat on them and threw them in the trash.”

Her screen debut came in sitcom The Bill Engvall Show (2007–2009), with her first film credit, Garden Party, arriving in 2008 Garden Party (2008). Lawrence’s breakthrough role, the 2010 drama Winter’s Bone, earned her an Oscar nomination.

Lawrence has one child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

The actor recently stepped in to clarify speculation surrounding her choice of footwear at Cannes.

No Hard Feelings follows a woman who accepts a Craigslist posting, in which parents of a 19-year-old with no interest in having sex want somebody to date their son in exchange for a new car.

It is scheduled for release in the UK on 21 June.