Jennifer Lawrence has shared her reaction to now-husband Cooke Maroney’s marriage proposal during an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s interview show Chicken Shop Date.

In the episode, released on Friday 30 June, Dimoldenberg asked the No Hard Feelings star what being proposed to felt like.

“Terrifying, but very, very exciting,” Lawrence replied. “I didn’t say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, ‘What? What? What?’ And then going, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ “

“Like a competition winner,” the British internet personality quipped, as Lawrence replied: “Exactly.”

Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, met in 2018 after they were reportedly introduced by common friend Laura Simpson.

Maroney proposed to Lawrence in February 2019, and the couple tied the knot in October the same year. Their wedding reception at a luxurious mansion in Newport, Rhode Island was attended by guests including Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Kris Jenner.

They welcomed their first child, son Cy, last February.

In an interview withThe New York Times last November, Lawrence said she’s “so happy” she didn’t cancel her wedding with Maroney.

She explained she was having commitment anxiety, like her character in the 2022 film Causeway, that was “coming out of my performance in all these different creative ways but I wasn’t conscious of it”.

Lawrence said the anxiety began to ebb when she went back home to Maroney, adding: “I’m so happy I stayed. I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’”

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed she had a “feminist meltdown” about changing her name after the wedding.

“God, I had such a feminist meltdown about changing my name because it’s my identity, it’s the first thing I’m given,” she explained. In the end, she decided that sharing a different name with her husband and son would allow her to switch between her personal and public lives.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney

“I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence, but that got taken from me when I was 21 and I never got it back,” she said. “So it didn’t feel like I was giving up anything. That name already belongs to them.”

Lawrence is currently promoting No Hard Feelings, a raunchy comedy in which she plays Maddie, a 32-year-old from Montauk, who agrees to date a wealthy couple’s 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in a bid to save her childhood home.

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the film here.

No Hard Feelings is now in cinemas.