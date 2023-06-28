Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even Amelia Dimoldenberg can’t believe she’s hosting A-lister Jennifer Lawrence on her YouTube interview series, Chicken Shop Date.

The British internet personality built a following by interviewing UK grime and rap artists in chicken shops under the comedic pretence of taking them on a date. She quickly gained fans for her deadpan style and exaggerated awkwardness.

In recent years, Dimoldenberg has seen her profile grow as she’s hosted red carpet ceremonies including Vanity Fair’s Oscars party and had high-profile guests on her show including Ed Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers and Louis Theroux (the latter of whose appearance spawned one of the biggest memes of 2022 and a hit remix by Duke & Jones: “Jiggle Jiggle”).

Nevertheless, Lawrence’s appearance coming Friday (30 June) represents Dimoldenberg’s biggest guest to date.

“When I saw this even I screamed,” Dimoldenberg, 29, wrote in response to a tweet announcing the Hunger Games star’s forthcoming episode.

Lawrence is currently promoting her new movie No Hard Feelings, in which she plays an Uber driver who, after losing her license, answers a Craigslist ad from two parents looking for someone to date their geeky, 19-year-old son before he goes to college.

The 32-year-old star will be hoping to fare better than her last chicken-related interview appearance.

Lawrence quickly went viral for her recent display on Hot Ones – another popular YouTube series hosted by Sean Evans who interviews celebrities as they eat progressively spicier chicken wings.

Tears and snot began running down Lawrence’s face after she ate the spiciest hot sauce in the line-up: Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce, which has a rating of 135,600 Scoville Heat Units.

As she tried to grapple with the heat, she took sips from other glasses in front of her while crying: “I don’t know what to do, nothing helps! Is my face OK?”

In a subsequent interview, the actor admitted that she “violently” threw up after the interview.

No Hard Feelings is now showing in the UK.