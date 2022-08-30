Louis Theroux’s ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ rap added to Fortnite

Louis Theroux’s rap “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle” has been added to the online video game Fortnite, along with a dance associated with the track.

Digital creator @hypex shared the news on Twitter while demonstrating the new “emotes” available for characters in the gameplay.

A remix of the rap from Theroux’s 2000 documentary series Weird Weekends has gone viral on TikTok.

Epic Games, the creators of the free-to-play Battle Royale game, have previously had a lawsuit filed against them for an emote that allegedly copied choreography from Charlie Puth’s “How Long.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.