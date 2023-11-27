Jennifer Lawrence addresses plastic surgery rumours: ‘I didn’t have eye surgery’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has addressed rumours that she has undergone plastic surgery, with the actress clarifying that her face has changed as she’s aged.

The Hunger Games star is investing in a new look, but it has nothing to do with cosmetic surgery. In conversation with Kylie Jenner for the Interview Magazine Winter 2023 issue, Lawrence, 33, spoke to the beauty mogul about cosmetic surgery speculation she’s faced recently.

On the topic of her eponymous makeup empire, Jenner told Lawrence that her initial passion for creating lip kits was born from her desire to have “big, fat, juicy lips,” and overlining them achieved that fullness.

“That’s really, really cool,” the Silver Linings Playbook lead said. “And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.

Perplexed by the comment, Jenner responded: “Stop.” But Lawrence wasn’t kidding.

“I’m like: ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,’” she proclaimed. “Well, apparently, I’ve had full plastic surgery,” she continued, referring to the accusations fans have made about her appearance.

Jenner assured the Hollywood regular that she “doesn’t look like that” before mentioning her journey with lip fillers. For the mom of two, she said it’s been frustrating to hear people comment and speculate on the kinds of cosmetic surgery she’s gotten based on how her face looked when she was 12 years old.

“I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like: ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m ageing,’” Lawrence said. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like: ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the No Hard Feelings actor shared additional insight into her fame, with Lawrence revealing she originally intended for her child to have no idea that there were security guards watching over them. According to her, when her two-year-old son was born, she felt anxious and decided that they needed more security. That said, she wanted the personnel to be “invisible”.

“I didn’t have that much security before I had a kid but, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time,” she noted.

“Yeah, friendly is nice because before I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible. I don’t want my kid to see you or know you. And then once they start working for you, it’s like: ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us,’” she continued. “That’s not really a good lesson to ignore the person that’s helping us. It’s probably better to say: ‘Say good morning to Sean. Hi. How are you?’ We’ve incorporated them more in our lives, which surprised me. That wasn’t how I planned it.”