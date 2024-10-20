Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are welcoming a new addition to the family.

A representative for the actor, 34, confirmed to Vogue on October 20 that she’s pregnant. The news came one day after Lawrence’s baby bump was visible while she was out to dinner in Los Angeles.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lawrence for comment.

The No Hard Feelings star and Maroney welcomed their first child, 2-year-old son Cy, back in February 2022. The parents first officially tied the knot in October 2019, after privately getting engaged.

Shortly after welcoming her first child, Lawrence also shared her candid feelings about motherhood. During a chat with Viola Davis for Variety’s annual “Actors on Actors” interview in December 2022, she described the guilt she felt when she returned to work after having her child.

“I made the movie right before I got married and then we had the pandemic,” she recalled about her film, Causeway. “Two years later, I’m pregnant, we go back, and we make the rest of it.”

The Hunger Games alum referred to starting a family with her husband as “the scariest thing in the entire world,” as she often asked herself: “What if I f**k up? What if I can’t do it?”

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she added. “I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence in 2024 ( Getty Images )

However, in response, Davis quickly assured Lawrence, reminding her that every mother makes mistakes.

In September 2022, Lawrence opened up to Vogue about becoming a mother for the first time. After revealing her son was named after American painter Cy Twombly – who is one of Maroney’s favorite artists – she acknowledged how “scary” it can be “to talk about motherhood.”

“Only because it’s so different for everybody,” she explained at the time. “If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest, who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Lawrence’s second pregnancy comes as she’s been producing two documentary films about her political values: Bread and Roses – centered on three women living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan – and Zurawski v Texas, which is about a group of women who sued the state of Texas in 2023 for denying their abortion rights.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone (l-r) onstage at the Oscars 2024 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

While discussing her latest projects last month, during an interview with People, she revealed that she’d been supporting democratic nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming presidential election, since “abortion is on the ballot.” Lawrence also praised the policies of the current Vice President, who has backed legislation that would protect reproductive rights across the US as Roe v Wade did before it was overturned in 2022.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights,” the Silver Linings Playbook star said. “That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”