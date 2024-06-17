Jennifer Lopez shares Father’s Day post for ‘hero’ Ben Affleck amid divorce rumors

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has wished Ben Affleck a happy Father’s Day amid speculation surrounding their marriage.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, brushed off rumors that she and Affleck, 51, are headed for divorce when she posted an Instagram Story in honor of the Gone Girl actor. Taking to social media on Sunday, June 16, she shared a post calling Affleck her “hero” on Father’s Day.

“Our hero,” she wrote over the black and white throwback photo of Affleck, along with a white heart emoji. “Happy Father’s Day.”

Lopez also shared a photo of her father, David Lopez, on her Instagram Story.

The Father’s Day tribute comes amid reports that Lopez and Affleck, who were married in 2022, are selling their $60m mansion in Beverly Hills, California. Earlier this month, TMZ was first to report the pair had listed their marital house on the market and Affleck has moved into a rental property in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The couple have yet to comment on the reports.

Rumors of a rift between the pair – who rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement – first circulated after fans noticed that Affleck and Lopez hadn’t been photographed together in more than 40 days. Multiple outlets reported the couple were experiencing “issues” in their marriage, while the “I’m Real” singer was also spotted solo during several outings, such as promoting her new Netflix film Atlas and attending the 2024 Met Gala.

‘Our hero’: Jennifer Lopez shares Father’s Day tribute for Ben Affleck ( Instagram/Jennifer Lopez )

Speculation fueled even further when Lopez canceled her “This Is Me... Live” summer tour to spend time with her family. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she told fans back in May. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Live Nation said in a statement that the tour’s cancellation was due to Lopez “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

On June 11, a source told People that Lopez and Affleck remain on good terms despite the strain in their marriage. “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” they said.

The couple were most recently seen together at Affleck’s Brentwood home, where he hosted a graduation party for his 12-year-old son, Samuel. The Oscar winner’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also held a graduation party for their 18-year-old daughter Violet last May, where both Affleck and Lopez were in attendance.

During a recent press conference for Atlas in Mexico City, Lopez was forced to shut down a reporter who had asked her about the divorce rumors. Simu Liu, her Atlas co-star, immediately interjected: “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you.”

“Don’t come in with that energy please,” he added, while Lopez chimed in: “You know better than that.”

Affleck was previously married to Garner in 2005. In addition to Violet and Samuel, the former couple also share a 15-year-old child, Fin. Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in October 2018, three years after announcing their separation. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in early 2021 following her breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. She announced her engagement to Affleck in April 2022, 20 years after they were first engaged in 2002 before they split in 2004.

They tied the knot in July 2022 during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. The couple hosted a second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia one month later.