Jennifer Lopez has canceled her “This Is Me... Live” summer tour to spend time with her children, friends and family.

In a statement to fans on the OnTheJLo site, Lopez, 54, said: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She added: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Lopez’s tour had been set to run across North America from June to August, in support of her February album This Is Me... Now. But there have been reports of slow ticket sales for the A-lister.

Live Nation said in a statement that the tour’s cancelation was due to Lopez “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, and those who purchased them through third-party resale sites have been advised to contact sellers directly.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in March. She has now announced she is canceling her summer tour. ( REUTERS )

The announcement comes after reports of weak ticket sales for the tour as well as rumors of discord swirling around Lopez’s marriage to actor Ben Affleck. Nearly two years after the pair tied the knot, there has been widespread speculation that the couple are on the verge of splitting.

According to multiple reports, Lopez and the 51-year-old Gone Girl star are experiencing “issues” in their marriage, while some sources claim the actor has moved out of their $60m home in Beverly Hills.

Although the couple have yet to publicly comment on the rumours, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating about a potential divorce.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off a prior engagement nearly two decades earlier in 2002. They have rarely been seen together in recent months, while the “I’m Real” singer has been spotted solo during several outings, such as promoting her new Netflix film Atlas and attending the 2024 Met Gala.

At a press event for Atlas in Mexico City, Lopez’s co-star Simu Liu defended her from a question about whether stories about her divorce are “real”, saying: “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

Lopez added to the reporter who’d asked the question: “You know better than that.”

Earlier this month, The Independent’s Tom Murray investigated why Lopez has become a widely-mocked figure of fun in a series of viral videos.