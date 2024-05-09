Fans call out Jennifer Lopez for being ‘dismissive’ on Met Gala red carpet

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have accused Jennifer Lopez of being “unbothered” and “dismissive” after a viral moment on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

On Monday 6 May, the actress, who was asked to be a co-chair for this year’s esteemed fashion affair, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” donned a shimmery Schiaparelli piece to honour the theme “The Garden of Time.”

Lopez, 54, was one of the first to arrive on the grassy “green carpet,” flashing looks toward the cameras as she posed in the glittering gown. She didn’t say much other than briefly speaking with La La Anthony before she disappeared into the museum. However, one video of the Wedding Planner star exposed a brief interaction she had with a press representative on the top step.

In the footage that surfaced online, the reporter is heard asking: “Who are you wearing tonight?” Lopez glanced over her shoulder, making subtle eye contact with the individual. Then, looking back down in front of her, she said: “Schiaparelli.” No further comment or attention given.

Mikaela Reh, who published the clip to her TikTok, added the caption: “F*** these celebrities for real.”

Commenters agreed with her distaste for Lopez’s behaviour, criticising the artist for the way she answered the reporter’s question.

“Finally deciding to own her mean girlness in public! The gig is up,” one viewer said, while another wrote: “Her attitude though.”

A third commented: “Like, okayy, sorry to bother you.”

“She thought it was an irrelevant person asking, little did she know it was gonna get more attention than Vogue,” a TikTok user guessed.

“Couldn’t be bothered,” one person claimed of Lopez’s response, while another agreed: “It’s the dismissiveness for me.”

Other commenters added sarcastic messages, saying: “She seems nice.”

However, other fans defended her behaviour, guessing she was overwhelmed with more on her mind than people assumed.

“I’m so confused. She literally said one thing. Then she kept walking. What did she do wrong?” a supporter remarked.

A second pointed out: “Girl she didn’t have time to answer nicely.”

Lopez joined her fellow co-chairs – Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth – in celebrating The Costume Institute’s new exhibition on 6 May, previewing the galleries before a glamourous dinner and night packed with star-studded parties.

The spring exhibit is set to open on 10 May to the public inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Lopez for comment.