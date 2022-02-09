Jennifer Lopez wears wedding dress to screening of ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez never misses a moment to arrive in style. The singer and actor walked the red carpet for a special screening of her new romantic comedy Marry Me in a white lace wedding dress in a fitting tribute to the new film.

For the event, Lopez, 52, wore the Tulip gown from Giambattista Valli’s Love Collection, which the designer debuted in September 2021, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The dress - which features delicate lace and a structured mini skirt - is part of the fashion house’s first-ever bridal collection. Lopez completed the look with Jimmy Choo heels, a crystal clutch from Dolce & Gabbana, and rose diamond earrings from Dior.

The star’s rom-com Marry Me, which will be released on 11 February, follows her character Kat Valdez after learning that her fiancé, played by Maluma, is cheating on her just minutes before they are supposed to get married before an audience of loyal fans. Kat then spontaneously chooses to marry a total stranger in the crowd, played by Owen Wilson.

At the premiere, Lopez was supported by her boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, who walked the carpet by her side.

The singer recently opened up to Rolling Stone about her relationship with the Tender Bar actor, with Lopez reflecting on their first relationship almost two decades ago and calling it “brutal.”

She also discussed the negative media attention surrounding the couple at the time, which she credits for destroying their relationship the first time around. “There was this other thing happening where we were being criticised, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out,” she said, “Because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

Jennifer Lopez wears bridal dress to premiere of “Marry Me” (Getty Images)

While discussing the couple’s reunion, Lopez recently told People that she feels lucky to have a second chance at love with Affleck: “That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”