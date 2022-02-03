Jennifer Lopez was able to successfully dodge questions about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck by jokingly calling out Today host Hoda Kotb’s recent breakup.

While appearing on Today on 3 February, Lopez, 52, discussed her upcoming film, Marry Me, with the actor telling Kotb and Savannah Gutherie the film is “very meta,” as her character’s dating life is constantly being reported by the media.

Lopez is no stranger to having her relationships in the public eye, as both her recent breakup from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 and her current relationship with Affleck, 49, have been widely reported.

However, while discussing Marry Me, Guthrie attempted to get more personal with Lopez about her experience reconnecting with Affleck after so many years. The couple was previously engaged in the early 2000s but ended up calling off their engagement and then later separating for good.

“I know you don’t necessarily want to spill your guts about something that is personal and belongs to you…But I think so many people can relate to the one who got away or the one you always wondered about. How did you find each other again?” Guthrie asked.

In response, Lopez said that they “could talk about it backstage” if Gutherie really wanted to know.

“I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned,” Lopez continued. “But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.”

Later during the interview, Kotb picked up a recent issue of People, which featured Lopez on the cover. While holding it up, Kotb placed her hand over a corner of the cover, which included a story about her recent split from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“Let me just block out this corner,” she said.

In response, Lopez laughed while grabbing the magazine and asking the host: “Why are you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?”

As she laughed, Kotb replied: “Touché,” at which point Guthrie stepped in and described the conversation as “mutually assured destruction.”

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna on 31 January, Kotb officially announced her split from Schiffman after eight years together. The former couple shares two daughters: Haley, four, and Hope, two.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” she said. “So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”