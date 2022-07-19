Celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens and Kim Kardashian have congratulated Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding.

Lopez and Affleck got married in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up for 17 years, tied the knot on Saturday (16 July) night at The Little White Chapel, according to Lopez.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez, 52, wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday (17 July).

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote.

Lopez said that the couple only just made it to The Little White Wedding Chapel before midnight, and thanked the venue for staying open for them.

Ever since the announcement, many celebrities have congratulated the couple on social media.

“Love is patient and right on time. Congrats my darling,” TV personality Hoda Kotb wrote on Lopez’s Instagram post, while Brad Goreski commented: “Huge congrats! How wonderful!”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and reality TV star/business mogul Kim Kardashian both also commented on Lopez’s post with heart emojis.

Vanessa Hudgens, who appeared opposite Lopez in the film Second Act, told E! News: “I was literally scrolling through Instagram and I saw that and I gasped.”

She added: “I’m so excited for her. I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It’s so cute.”

Other celebrities who congratulated the couple are Vanessa Bryant, Marianna Hewitt, and Chris Appleton.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot this weekend (On the JLo)

Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002. They were engaged in 2003 before breaking it off in 2004, blaming “excessive media attention” for the split.

It is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck, who was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

Lopez has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children with Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

They were romantically linked in early 2021 following the pop star’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. They went public with their relationship last July.

Lopez revealed her engagement to Affleck in April 2022.