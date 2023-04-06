Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez has come under fire after announcing the launch of her alcohol brand, Delola.

The actor and musician, 53, announced her Italian-inspired beverage company on Wednesday (5 April).However, the news was met with backlash from fans who noted that Lopez herself has spoken about being a non-drinker and has been vocal about the health benefits of sobriety.

In an Instagram post shared to market the launch of Delola, the Shotgun Wedding star wrote: “The secret is out!!! I’m proud to share with you @DELOLA … my new collection of unique, mixology-level ready to enjoy spritzes.”

The “Jenny From The Block” singer has often been an advocate for the benefits of being alcohol-free.

“I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” she previously told US Weekly. “That really wrecks your skin as you get older.”

Fans filled the comments to express how shocked and disappointed they were, given Lopez’s sobriety.

“Oh wow. This is disappointing,” wrote one person. “Why not create a [non-alcoholic] brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative effects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol.”

Another added: “I’m so disappointed and confused by the narrative that she puts out about how she doesn’t drink alcohol and all the benefits from not drinking.”

“Plus, it would have been really cool if she could show that she can still enjoy life with a non-alcoholic beverage. Again, celebrities and Hollywood pushing a narrative that you need to consume alcohol to have fun and enjoy life,” the comment continued.

“I’ve always been a fan of JLO but again this is really really disappointing and her messaging is very confusing,” they said.

Another fan wrote how Lopez had inspired their own pathway of sobriety.

“J.Lo was an inspiration for me to stay away from alcohol, tho she is not sober, she talked about how she rarely drinks and if she does it’s a celebratory sip, so it’s a bummer she is promoting alcohol when there are so many great [non-alcoholic] drinks!”

Another person agreed: “A mocktail would’ve been more on brand and amazing for those who also choose not to drink alcohol!”

Other fans have wondered why Lopez would launch an alcohol brand, considering her husband Ben Affleck’s difficult relationship with alcohol.

Affleck, 50, who married Lopez last year, has previously admitted that he was an alcoholic.

In a 2020 interview, Affleck previously said that started drinking more alcohol when his marriage Jennifer Garner began to “fall apart”.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” he said.

Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, ended in 2018 after a long separation.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Lopez for comment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.