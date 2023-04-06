Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have unveiled the first photographs of their newborn baby, Phoenix Rose.

The Olympic diver, 28, and his screenwriter husband, 48, shared their surprise baby news on Wednesday (5 April), announcing that they had welcomed a new son. They had not previously disclosed that they were expecting another child.

The son, named Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, was born on 28 March via surrogate.

Daley has now shared photographs celebrating his growing family, which sees Daley and Black cradling their newborn son as their first child – four-year-old Robert Ray Black-Daley – looks sweetly at the baby.

He captioned the post: “PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY,” with an orange love-heart emoji.

“Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect.”

He added: “Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!”

The couple, who wed in 2017, welcomed their first child, nicknamed Robbie, via surrogacy in 2018.

When they announced that they were expecting Robbie on Valentine’s Day in 2018, they said they did not know who the biological father would be after fertilising “half the eggs each”.

The three-time world champion diver said at the time that he wanted to be as good a dad as his father, who was also called Robert and died in 2011.

In 2021, Daley told The Independent that parenthood takes a priority in his life: “I used to define myself by diving and if I dived well that reflected on me as a person.”

“Now I’m first and foremost a father and a husband; diving obviously is extremely important to me but I also have other important things in my life, mainly being my son.”