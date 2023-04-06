Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Ferdinand has revealed that her step-son Lorenz has temporarily moved out of the family home to pursue a career in football, following in the footsteps of his dad, Rio Ferdinand.

The mother, 31 shared the news in the latest episode of her podcast Blended, where she often discusses their approach to living as a blended family, since Rio has three children from his previous marriage.

The former Manchester United footballer, 44, is father to Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11, through his marriage to his late wife Rebecca Ellison, who died in 2015.

Rio and Kate have been married since 2019. They share a two-year-old named Cree and are expecting another child later this year.

“I don’t even know if anyone knows this. [Lorenz] doesn’t live at home at the moment. He’s in digs with another family,” said former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate on the podcast.

Rio added: “Because of what he’s doing. He’s playing football. We ain’t just thrown him out.”

Lorenz is understood to have been signed to Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-18 team, following in his father’s footsteps.

The footballer recalled that it was an emotional day when Lorenz left their family home in Kent to live elsewhere, stating that Kate had been “crying” over the situation.

The couple married in 2019 and share a two-year old named Cree (Getty Images )

"I was devastated when he moved out,” Kate said. “I miss him so much. We still see him twice a week but I miss him so much and that’s taken a lot of getting used to.”

In January, the pair announced they are expecting their second child together.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kate unbuttons her coat to reveal her baby bump underneath her dress.

A smiling Kate cradles her hand over her belly, with Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You” playing in the background of the clip.

“We’ve been praying for you,” she captioned the post.

This comes as exciting news for the couple who lost a baby last year.

In July, Kate revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, after finding out the baby “had no heartbeat” at her 12 week scan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken,” she said at the time. “But couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

The pair were then delighted to announce the new pregnancy. Followers and friends shared their well-wishes with the couple in the comments. Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague, wrote: “Congratulations Kate,” while Michelle Keagan said: “Congratulations darling.”