Kate Ferdinand says she’s feeling ‘good mentally’ after miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she’s feeling “good mentally” after suffering a miscarriage in July.

The ex-The Only Way is Essex star and wife of former footballer, Rio Ferdinand, revealed in July that doctors couldn’t find a heartbeat for their unborn baby at their 12-week scan.

“The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We were so excited and planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken… but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(ger) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

After taking a social media break, Ferdinand, who shares one-year-old son Cree with Rio, said she was “grateful” for the messages she had received on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful for all your messages. I’m feeling good mentally. Thank you for all continually checking in,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old also updated her followers on her summer holidays so far, writing: “I’ve had such a lovely summer holidays with the kids.

“So many memories made but I’m well and truly ready for school time and some routine.”

Ferdinand is a step mother to Rio’s three older children, Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and Tia, 11, from his marriage to the late Rebecca Ellison.

Ellison died in 2015 at the age of 34 after a short battle with breast cancer.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.