Lea Michele reveals two-year-old son is back in hospital amid ongoing health issue

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lea Michele has revealed that her two-year-old son, Ever, is back in the hospital, amid his ongoing health issue.

The 36-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share the update about Ever, who she shares with husband Zandy Reich. Her post comes weeks after she first revealed that her child was in the hospital.

In the caption of her Story, she reflected on the challenges of being a parent, as Ever’s been struggling with a health issue.

“Today was a hard day,” she wrote on Instagram, which included a photo of her son, whose face was covered by a white heart, in his crib. “As parents we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry.”

She pointed out where she chose to cry and noted that Ever was back in the hospital, writing: “(Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom).”

While she didn’t specify why her child was in the hospital, the Glee star did reflect on a lesson she’s learned throughout this challenging time.

“These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for,” she wrote.

However, Michele did indicate that her son was working towards getting better. “It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok,” she concluded. “But it still hurts.”

One day before Ever was re-hospitalised, Michele attended Variety‘s 2023 Power of Women event in New York City. At the event, she gave E! News an update about her child’s health, after his first hospitalisation.

“My husband and I, my whole family, we’re just so grateful,” she told the publication. “We’ve had so much incredible support from everyone, from our friends, people we don’t know, my Funny Girl family.”

The Scream Queens star also noted that Ever’s health is still being checked out, adding: “We’re not out of the woods completely and this is going to be a little bit of a process.”

(leamichele / Instagram)

On 22 March, the Broadway actor first revealed that her son had to be hospitalised, as she apologised to fans for missing out on her performance that night of Funny Girl.

“We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” Michele wrote on her Instagram Story.

She shared an update on Ever’s health on 23 March. At the time, she expressed her gratitude for her peers, as she said that she’d be returning to Funny Girl that weekend and indicated that Ever would be checking out of the hospital.

“Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

Michele first welcomed her son in August 2020, after tying the knot with Reich in March 2019. Over the years, she’s kept Ever out of the spotlight, and she opts not to show his face on Instagram.

However, she did share a photo of herself walking on a wooden bridge with him on 23 February. In the caption, she wrote: “Family getaway.”

Michele has also revealed one piece of memorabilia that she’s kept from her son’s childhood. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, she said that one of the only two things she keeps in her safe includes a lock of her son Ever’s hair.

“The only thing I have in my safe is a letter from Barbra Streisand and my son’s, the first hair we cut from his haircut,” she explained. “So it’s my son’s hair and a letter from Barbra Streisand, and that’s where it’s gonna stay.”