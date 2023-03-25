Lea Michele shares update on son’s health after ‘scary’ hospital visit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lea Michele has reassured her followers on social media that her son Ever is returning home from hospital, after suffering a “scary health issue” this week.

The Glee star shared a photograph of her toddler son laying in a hospital bed, flanked by teddy bears on Friday (24 March).

Two days earlier, she posted an Instagram Story announcing that she would not appear in Wednesday night’s (23 March) performance of Funny Girl on Broadway in order to be with her two-year-old.

In her recent post, Michele wrote: “Thank you for all your well wishes this past week. We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon.

“Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the Funny Girl Broadway stage this weekend.”

On 22 March, Michele apologised to her fans for missing the show and explained: “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

The 36-year-old singer and actor did not go into detail about what the health issue was. She shares Ever, who was born in August 2020, with husband Zandy Reich.

Michele has previously opened up about her struggle to get pregnant at the age of 30 due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

She previously told Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram Live series Before, During & After Baby that the condition, which affects how the ovaries work and can result in difficulty getting pregnant, made her journey to motherhood “really complicated”.

“Emotionally, it just started to build and build,” Michele said, describing her pregnancy as “very intense, very scary”.

At one point, she was put on bed rest and experienced heavy bleeding that resulted in her being rushed to the hospital.

“It was horrible. It was the lowest I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Michele told Schwarzenegger.

Earlier this year, Michele revealed that she keeps a lock of Ever’s hair in her safe at home, alongside a letter she received from Barbara Streisand after she got the role of Fanny Brice (previously played by Streisand) in Funny Girl last September.