Snoop Dogg credits his 30-year friendship with David Beckham to ‘natural attraction’

Snoop Dogg and David Beckham go way, way back.

The rapper, 51, and the former footballer, 47, have been friends for 30 years, with the latter featuring in a 2007 episode of Snoop’s reality show Father Hood.

Snoop – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – opened up about why the pair have formed such a close bond, explaining that they were “naturally attracted” to one another.

During the launch of his new collaboration with an online crypto casino, Snoop told the MailOnline that he and Beckham have plenty in common.

“We’ve been friends since the early Nineties,” he said. “We love the same things. We love to win. We love to work hard. We’re family men and people love us.

“We’re naturally attracted to each other. We built the friendship years and years ago. He created a family, and I created a family.

Speaking from Berlin to celebrate his partnership with Roobet, the star recalled Beckham’s appearance on Father Hood and how the footballer’s children were “real little babies” at the time.

During the episode, Snoop and Beckham attempted to teach the rapper’s children how to play football. Snoop has three children with his wife Shante Broadus, 28-year-old Corde, 26-year-old Cordell, and 23-year-old Cori, as well as son Julian, 25, from a previous relationship with Laurie Holmond.

Snoop and Beckham reunited backstage at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday evening (21 March), with Beckham’s sons Cruz and Romeo accompanying their father to the show.

“When I had my show Father Hood on the E! Channel, [Beckham] came on and did some things with my kids about his football,” Snoop reminisced.

“His babies were real little babies then, but when he come to see me the other day he brings his babies with him and they’re grown now.

“We’re just grown as a friendship, as a brotherhood and as a family.”

Snoop revealed that he gave Cruz, who is a singer, advice about the music industry and a Death Row chain. Death Row is the rapper’s record label.

David Beckham posted a photograph of him and his sons Cruz and Romeo meeting Snoop Dogg in London (Instagram/David Beckham)

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” actor also opened up about becoming a grandfather and said it has “changed me in multiple ways”. He and Shante have six grandchildren from Corde and Cordell.

“The main way [it has changed me] is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old,” he said.

“The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking. Am I doing extracurricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?”