Snoop Dogg was welcomed to Scotland with a bagpipe rendition of the iconic hit “Still D.R.E.”

The legendary rapper was greeted by Perthshire bagpiper Ross Ainslie when he touched down in Glasgow on Thursday 16 March.

Snoop Dogg shared footage of the epic performance and could be seen dancing and giving a thumbs-up as Ainslie performed on the tarmac.

The rapper went on to perform later that evening himself, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, in a show that was originally scheduled for August 2022.

