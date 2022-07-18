Fans are comparing Jennifer Lopez’s wedding gown to one of her iconic looks her film,The Wedding Planner, following her surprise ceremony to Ben Affleck on Saturday.

During her ceremony at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, the 52-year-old singer wore a classic, white floor-length gown. She shared the look with fans in her “On The JLO” newsletter on Sunday.

On social media, fans have since compared the bride’s style to that of Mary Fiore, Lopez’s character in the 2001 film,The Wedding Planner. In the rom-com, Mary was about to tie the knot with Massimo, played by Justin Chambers, at the town hall before she decides to run off with her true love Steve, played by Matthew McConaughey.

Lopez’s character wore an off-the-shoulder white dress with a bateau-neckline, completed with a box hat that had a veil attached to it.

In a recent Instagram post on the pop culture account @hollbackcards, one fan compared Lopez and Fiore’s wedding looks, she shared a side-by-side photo of the actor in the two outfits.

“It’s giving Mary Fiore in 2022 vibes,” the text over the image reads.

Fans commented that they agreed with the comparison and praised the Hustlers star’s wedding style.

“Everyone was saying maid in Manhattan I’m like noooo def wedding planner vibes,” one wrote, while another said: “First thing I said to my husband too!”

A third user added: “It’s so Priscilla Presley and 1960s....and I LOVE IT! She looks amazing and happy.”

In her newsletter, Lopez revealed that she’s been “saving” her white dress a long time.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she said in an emotional clip.

She also shared that this wasn’t the only outfit she wore, as she changed into an outfit by Zuhair Murad before exchanging vows with Affleck. Her second look was a lacy off-the-shoulder gown with a fishtail train, sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and long sleeves. She also noted that she wore the couture gown in her recent film, Marry Me.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote.

Jennifer Lopez in the Zuhair Murad gown (On the J-Lo newsletter)

Lopez went on to explain that while the walk down the aisle was “short,” her wedding turned out to be just what she had “dreamed of long ago”.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” she explained.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” she added.

The couple first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year. However, in September 2003, they cancelled their big day and announced their breakup a few months later.

Following his first split from Lopez, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The former couple, who divorced in 2018, share three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004 and got divorced in 2014. They share 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme.