Jennifer Lopez holds Matt Damon’s hand amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has been seen holding hands with Matt Damon a few weeks after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The two of them attended the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 6 to promote the movie Unstoppable, which stars Lopez, while Damon and Affleck are producers. While at an afterparty, photos obtained by The Daily Mailshowed the singer and Saving Private Ryan actor deep in conversation as Lopez took his hand.

Lopez and Damon continued speaking to each other for 20 minutes before being joined by Damon’s wife, Luciana Damon, and another actor in the film, Don Cheadle, according toPeople.

Although the film was produced by Damon and Affleck’s company, Artists Equity, Affleck was noticeably absent from Unstoppable’s premiere and afterparty.

This marked the first red carpet event the “Let’s Get Loud” singer has attended since filing for divorce on August 20, just after the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony that took place a month after their initial July 2022 nuptials in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the documents obtained by US Weekly, the “On the Floor” singer listed their date of separation as April 26 in addition to citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split, noting that she did not want herself or her ex to be awarded spousal support.

Since filing for divorce, the singer has also filed to change her last name from her married one back to what it was before marriage, “Jennifer Lynn Lopez.”

Lopez also alluded to the divorce in a post she made on Instagram, featuring various photos of herself and random moments squeezed in between motivational quotes. “Oh, it was a summer,” she captioned the post.

She shared a selection of pictures, including a poster that reads: “Everything is unfolding in divine order.”

Another image showed a T-shirt printed with the words: “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

As for Affleck, he was seen after the divorce announcement with a fast food delivery bag in his hand, and many people joked that he looked happier living the single life. “Man done found his smile again,” one person wrote on X, while another pointed out: “It seems like Uber Eats is the greatest thing that ever happened to this man. The true love of his life.”

A 1999 interview with Playboy also resurfaced because Affleck told the outlet why he thinks his relationships ended.

“It’s not like I was a womanizer or physically abusive or psychologically abusive or whatever. It’s just that these relationships never end well,” he told the outlet.

He explained that his biggest problem stems from a lack of communication and how he’ll repeat the cycle of not telling his girlfriends when something bothers him until he can no longer handle it anymore, which ends the entire relationship.

“During the course of a relationship, if you get dissatisfied and unhappy and don’t say something, if you don’t deal with it right then, it just festers and stays there. So instead of saying, ‘Look, don’t do that, please don’t act this way,’ I go along with it until I just don’t want to be in the relationship at all,” he said.

“Then I create some incident or do something or just don’t call. And then she’s p***ed. And I can’t necessarily blame her at that point since I’ve developed such a passive-aggressive rage that I have no sympathy and tell her, ‘Well, of course I didn’t call you. If you weren’t such a nagging, shrewish harpy I’d call you.’ But that hopefully is something I’m growing out of.”