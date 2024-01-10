Jennifer Lopez’s music video mocks her previous marriages

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has poked fun at her past relationships with the music video for her new single “Can’t Get Enough”.

The music video, which came out on Wednesday 10 January, features the singer and actress wearing a wedding gown with multiple grooms, as a subtle hint at all of the grooms she has had in her personal life, with the most recent being her current husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez’s video begins with her standing in a cutout wedding dress at the altar in front of her groom, Tony Bellissimo, as they recite their vows and say “I do.” After making their way to the reception, another different groom appears just in time for the couple’s first dance.

This time it’s Derek Hough. The two begin to put on an elaborate ballroom-style dance, when towards the end of the dance, Trevor Jackson proudly takes his place as the third and final groom. Jackson and Lopez dazzle through the seated dinner, group dance number and “cursed” bouquet toss.

Throughout the video, many people in the crowd are gossiping about Lopez and her grooms, including making bets on whether this time her relationship “will last” or that “the third time’s the charm”.

As the wedding day in the music video winds down, and Lopez and her three grooms cut the cake, the wedding and video end on a gloomy note.

Lopez is seen sitting alone, and the voices of her grooms echo all the things she has done wrong in the relationship.

The “On The Floor” singer was married three times before her marriage to Affleck. The pair met when she was married to her second husband, Cris Judd.

Lopez previously confessed she and Affleck are still dealing with the rubble from their first relationship, as they were previously engaged in the early 2000s.

After separating in 2004, the Hustlers star and the Gone Girl lead found their way back to each other in 2021. Now, Lopez is opening up about how their time together, from when they started dating in 2002 to when they called off their engagement, and how it still affects them today.

Speaking to Variety, the 54-year-old music icon candidly admitted how both she and Affleck, 51, “have PTSD” from their early romance that ended abruptly. “But we’re older now,” Lopez shared on 20 December. “We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

Lopez and Affleck were introduced 21 years ago on the set of their first movie together, Gigli. At the time, Lopez was married to Judd but she filed for divorce that year. Their split was finalised in 2003, but by then Lopez and Affleck were already engaged.

In 2003, the Hollywood couple released another film together, Jersey Girl. However, though their connection seemed perfect on-screen, their real-life relationship was on thin ice. Days ahead of their planned nuptials, the couple ended things.

Prior to her rekindled romance with Affleck, the “On The Floor” vocalist reflected on the factors that led to her devastating breakup. During the 2016 interview, she blamed the attention from tabloids, in part. “I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” she told People.

In April 2021 - one month after Lopez called off her two-year engagement with former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez - Affleck and Lopez were spotted in the same SUV. By May, reports had circulated that the pair were hanging out before they were seen on vacation in Big Sky, Montana. “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” an insider told Us Weekly later that month. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

About a year later, intending to make things different this time around, Lopez admitted she had been trying to keep this new era of their relationship as private as possible.

The pair eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.