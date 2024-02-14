Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has revealed what dress she wore during her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck in 2022.

At the time, the actor and singer said she got married in a “dress from an old movie,” and fans began to speculate that it might have been a dress from one of Lopez’s previous films.

In an interview with Variety, posted on Tuesday, Lopez told fans that it wasn’t the same wedding dress she wore in her 2004 movie Jersey Girl. She said: “No, that’s not true. I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress. I don’t have that dress. No, this was a different dress that I had.”

The 54-year-old told the outlet that she had different dresses at home after working on her films Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez added: “Believe it or not, I was doing so much press for Marry Me or Shotgun Wedding or one of those, so I had all these wedding dresses in my house. And when we at the square of the moment decided to get married that day, I just had a dress.”

“It’s not from a movie. I never wore it in a movie.”

Last year, Lopez announced her plans to release This Is Me... Now, which will be a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then. The project will also mark her first studio album in 10 years since AKA was released in 2014.

Following the release of the first single, the album and film will be released on 16 February.

Amazon’s Prime Video has now officially shared the trailer for Lopez’s deeply personal movie, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which sees Lopez and husband Ben Affleck, 51, co-star in a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing”, a description states.

J-Lo and Affleck attend This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premier (Getty Images)

The teaser opens with a shot of the “On the Floor” singer, 54, riding on the back of Affleck’s motorcycle as they drive across a body of water.

“I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics, that we’re weak. And I’m not weak,” Lopez says in a voice over. “That, I’ve learned the hard way.”

From shots of Lopez in therapy to a group of friends informing her that they’re worried she “might be a sex addict” to three different weddings with three different men, “this genre-bending Amazon original showcases [Lopez’s] journey to love through her own eyes” the description adds.

“With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

Last month, a source told People Magazine that Affleck has been Lopez’s “biggest fan” throughout the process of her album and movie.

“It’s been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She’s loved creating new music. She’s very excited [about] it,” the source reportedly told People.

“Ben’s proud of her. He’s her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is,” they added.