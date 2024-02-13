Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez revealed that Ayo Edebiri apologised for old remarks made about her with “tears in her eyes” ahead of their Saturday Night Live stint.

Earlier this month, the pair featured on the weekly comedy show together, with Edebiri hosting while Lopez provided the musical entertainment and promoted her new album, This Is Me...Now.

Ahead of their appearances, years-old comments that Edebiri made about Lopez’s musical talent and career resurfaced, with the star of The Bear joking that she does not provide her own vocals on her songs.

In a new interview, Lopez, 54, shared that she and the 28-year-old actor-comedian had cleared the air ahead of the show’s broadcast, and that Edebiri had apologised profusely for her words.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez told Variety. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.

“She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f***ing sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

In a 2020 episode of the Scam Goddess podcast, host Laci Mosley remarked that Lopez’s career had been “one long scam”. In response, Edebiri quipped: “Well, that’s the thing – she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her.

Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez, who both appeared on last night’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live' (Getty Images)

“I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” she continued.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘JLo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘JLo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

Lopez added that the recent Emmy winner’s comments had not phased her. “It’s funny,” she said. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Edebiri made light of the incident on the Saturday Night Live episode in which she joked: “I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

This Is Me... Now is Lopez’s ninth studio album and is set to be released on 16 February. A related musical film by the same name will be released on Amazon Prime on the same date, and will be based on the Bronx-born star’s love life.