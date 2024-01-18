Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ride motorcycle together in This Is Me... Now trailer

Jennifer Lopez stars in a trailer for her upcoming film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which will be released on Amazon's Prime Video to coincide with her first studio album in more than ten years.

JLo will star alongside husband Ben Affleck, 51 - in the opening scene of the trailer, the pair ride on a motorcycle together across a body of water.

The trailer also shows other teaser clips of film scenes, such as Lopez's friends telling her they’re worried she “might be a sex addict” to three different weddings with three different men.