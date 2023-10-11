Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Allen White has reportedly been court-ordered to undergo daily alcohol testing, according to his custody agreement with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

According to court documents filed on 10 October in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Entertainment Tonight,The Bear star and Timlin have agreed to joint custody of their two daughters, a four year old, and a two year old.

However, White will reportedly only be able to spend time with his children if he complies with several court-ordered stipulations, such as daily alcohol testing with a Soberlink. The stipulation is reportedly in place to verify that White is not intoxicated around his children.

A Soberlink is a wireless portable professional-grade breathalyzer that uses facial recognition software to ensure that the person mandated to be tested is using the device. According to the court documents seen by ET, White will only receive a negative result if no alcohol is detected and the device confirms his identity. If he receives a positive result, it means that either alcohol has been detected or the device cannot verify his identity.

Court documents caution daily testing can lead to false-positive results occurring. Both White and Timlin reportedly acknowledged in the documents “that if there is a positive test, Soberlink considers the first test to be a screening test and will prompt [White] to retest in 15 minutes”.

According to ET, the court documents added: “Retesting helps determine whether the source of alcohol was due to consumption or accidental exposure (eg, mouthwash). Positive tests will only result in non-compliance if the first positive test is verified with a missed or positive retest.”

If he tests positive, his custody time will be terminated, and the former Shameless star will be unable to visit his children for the next seven days until he and Timlin’s attorneys will reportedly deliberate on his future custodial time, according to the court documents.

The Soberlink daily testing isn’t the only stipulation the Golden Globe award-winning actor must comply with to be able to see his children, according to ET, as he has also been ordered to attend individual therapy sessions at least once a week and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings at least twice a week. Timlin can reportedly request proof of completion of both the sessions and meetings, and within three days of her request, White must provide the evidence.

In January 2024, White and Timlin are also reportedly scheduled to have a mediation session regarding the terms of this custody agreement. So far, the couple has agreed to a schedule that includes at least four days a week for White.

Timlin filed for divorce in May of this year, and according to the divorce filing, she listed the date of separation as 1 September 2022. The reported date of separation came as a shock after White publicly professed his love for her when he won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

“Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done,” White said at the time. Timlin wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram along with a picture of White with his trophy. She gushed: “Watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too.”

The former couple reportedly met in 2008 and welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later, before tying the knot in 2019. In December 2020, they welcomed Dolores.

The Independent has contacted a representative for White for comment.