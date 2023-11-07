Jeremy Allen White explains why he commented ‘wow’ on Alexa Demie’s lingerie photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Allen White has revealed why he left an eyebrow-raising comment on Alexa Demie’s risqué Instagram post.

In August, the Shameless actor, 32, riled the internet when he reached out to the Euphoria star on social media. Demie, also 32, posted a series of photos from her Calvin Klein campaign, in which she was seen posing in dainty lace lingerie with a 90s-inspired updo.

Photographers Inez and Vinoodh later shared a promotional video of Demie gallivanting in everything Calvin Klein, from underwear sets to denim. Underneath the Instagram video, White simply commented: “Wow.”

Speaking to British GQ for its November 2023 issue, The Bear star admitted that his one-word reply on the Euphoria lead’s social media was meant to be a compliment. Immediately after White left the comment, online users were sent into a frenzy, with one headline even reading: “Jeremy Allen White Shoots His Shot With Alexa Demie.”

The After Everything actor recalled reaching out to his publicist when the media first erupted over his comment. “I was like: ‘I just need to shut the f**k up. I just shouldn’t say anything,” he told GQ. “And she was like: ‘Kind of.’”

White’s love life has been on everyone’s radar after he recently separated from his wife of three years, Addison Timlin, who reportedly filed for divorce back in May. The former couple share two daughters - Ezer, five, and Dolores, two. In October, it was reported by People that White agreed to alcohol testing five times a week, per his custody agreement with Timlin.

The actor was speculated to be romantically involved with Selena Gomez in July, two months before he was spotted kissing model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles. Most recently, White sparked romance rumours with singer Rosalia when they were photographed together at a farmers market.

Dealing with the public’s interest in his personal life has only made his split from Timlin even more difficult. “It’s been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows,” White told GQ about this past year.

“It’s such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever,” he added, acknowledging the constant swarm of paparazzi following him. Despite the negatives of constantly being in the public eye, White admitted he enjoyed the perks of easily getting a table at a restaurant.

Still, the many changes to White’s family life within the past year have inspired him to take a step back from everything and focus on his two children.

“With everything going on in my personal life, I thought: ‘OK, let’s just pump the brakes in general, and maybe you don’t work for a while,’” he confessed. “I made this choice to not work for the rest of the year and just be with my daughters and just slow it all down.”

His critically-acclaimed show, The Bear, has just been renewed for season three. White will continue his role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns home to Chicago to take over his late brother’s sandwich shop. According to White, his character on the FX show has taken over his personal life too; fans now refer to him as “Chef”.